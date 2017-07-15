Hibs in 50 objects: No.28 – The East Terrace Stones

Launched in 2013, the East Terrace Stones have proved highly popular with Hibs supporters, some 2000 now adorning the wall of the East Stand containing poignant tributes to family and friends among other messages.

Fans could choose from three different sizes of panels and, such was the demand, the initial number on offer sold out, prompting two more phases which also went very quickly.

Many chose to use the opportunity to pay tribute to family members and friends, lifelong Hibs supporters no longer with us, with some given as Christmas or birthday presents or simply straightforward gifts.

Other panels recollect games which proved memorable to certain individuals and some reflect the passion some supporters hold for the Easter Road club.

Each member of Hibs’ Hall of Fame has his own panel while current skipper David Gray unveiled a stone marking the club’s historic Scottish Cup triumph of 2016, a message of thanks from the players to the supporters.

Such was the success of the initiative, fans who regularly sit in the West Stand asked if they, too, could purchase stones, a request which was approved and now the wall of that stand contains many similar such messages.

• For information on Easter Road Stadium Tours, contact bmcgoldrick@hibernianfc.co.uk