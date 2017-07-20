Hibs in 50 objects: No.32 – Horseshoe to mark railway halt

The enthralling football being played at Easter Road towards the end of the 1940s was attracting crowds in unprecedented numbers, a record 65,850 having watched the derby with Hearts at the beginning of 1950.

But the extension to the main terracing was not the only major change taking place around that time as a few months later another event took place that demonstrated the innovative and imaginative thinking of the Hibs directors – the Easter Road Railway Halt.

Tested by several trainloads of Dundee fans who had arrived by “football specials” almost a month before the official opening, the stop on the Edinburgh to Granton line that lay adjacent to the huge east terracing was of particular benefit to those supporters from Fife and beyond travelling in those days before the Forth Road Bridge.

The official opening took place on April 8 before a match against Clyde, Hibs’ last game of the season, a delegation from the club welcoming the directors, players and supporters of the Shawfield side.

A green ribbon was cut by Hibs chairman Harry Swan’s wife and in the boardroom just before the game he was presented with an inscribed silver horseshoe by representatives of British Railways to mark the moment.

As for the game itself, more than 25,000 watched Hibs win 6-3 with all of the Famous Five featuring on the scoresheet, Willie Ormond twice.

However, the growing popularity of the car and much improved roads meant the halt, like so many other defunct stations dotted around Edinburgh, gradually fell into disuse with the last visit of a football special believed to have been made around the mid 1960s.

Today the remains of the station lie buried under the modern housing estate on Hawkhill Avenue.