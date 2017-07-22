Hibs in 50 objects: No.34 – League title quaich

The Famous Five were never more potent than in the early 1950s when Hibs won two titles on the bounce and were denied a third in 1953 when a final-day draw for Rangers gave the Ibrox team the title on goal difference.

This quaich was presented to the club to celebrate the 1951/52 title victory which remains the last time Hibs finished top of the pile in the top division of Scottish football.

That unmatched combination of Eddie Turnbull, Willie Ormond, Gordon Smith, Bobby Johnstone and Lawrie Reilly tore through the league, scoring an incredible 92 goals over the whole season, 14 more than they did in their winning season previous.

Easter Road became a festival of scoring, with four or more Hibs goals coming in nine of the club’s 15 home games.

A 3-1 win over Celtic, a 4-2 win against eventual third-placed East Fife and an extraordinary eight-goal victory against Stirling Albion all graced the Easter Road stage, with Reilly scoring 30 goals in 42 appearances across the season, and Johnstone an incredible 29 in 40 starts. This was Hibs at their very best, and at a level not since matched.

• For information on Easter Road Stadium Tours, contact bmcgoldrick@hibernianfc.co.uk