Hibs in 50 objects: No.35 – Pennants from European greats

Hibs had made an early impact on the continent when, in 1955, they received the honour of being the first Scottish side to play in the European Cup.

Ten years on and with Celtic’s 1967 triumph just around the corner, Hibs were playing Europe’s big guns in the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup. These pennants were presented by their opponents in three different fixtures over ten years when Easter Road hosted Valencia in 1965, then Hamburg in 1968, and finally Juventus in 1974.

The first of these three matches saw Hibs beat Valencia 2-0 at home thanks to goals from John McNamee and Jim Scott and, despite going down 2-0 in Valencia and then losing the replay 3-0, the victory remains a great memory for many fans. Three years later and Hibs were much stronger, beating Olimpija Ljubljana and Lokomotiv Leipzig on their way to the third-round tie against Hamburg. Again. the Edinburgh side were unlucky, winning 2-1 at Easter Road after a Joe McBride brace before a 1-0 defeat in Germany sent Hibs out on away goals.

Juventus were the next to provide one of these pennants but this time in the rebranded UEFA Cup. Hibs had thrashed Rosenborg 12-3 to set up a meeting with the Italian giants but were unable to stop a rampant Juventus side, who won 8-2 on aggregate, the Hibees losing 4-2 at Easter Road.