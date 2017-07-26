Hibs in 50 objects: No.37 – Dressing-room view

If only these walls had ears, what tales they could tell.

The tension and expectation felt within the home dressing-room, situated along a corridor to the right of the Easter Road tunnel as fans sitting in the east stand would look at it, before every match.

The encouraging words of manager Neil Lennon at half-time if things were going well or the no-nonsense interval talk if his players had found themselves struggling. The celebrations following the final whistle if victory had been achieved or the silence and self-incrimination which inevitably follows a defeat.

Whatever may be said, however, rarely escapse into the public domain, the unwritten rule being that everything remains within those four walls, an inner sanctum very much the sole territory of the players, Lennon and the backroom staff.

Today, of course, the Hibs squad do their daily work at the club’s East Mains training centre, the dressing-room at the stadium used only on match days, the players gathering long before the crowd begins to assemble to find their kit hanging from their respective peg.

Above their heads are dozens of photographs, both black and white, and in colour, a reminder of days gone by as the final preparations are made and Lennon delivers his pre-match talk.

A giant whiteboard is there if he feels the need to re-emphasise any tactical or positional points; a treatment table, although the physios’ room is adjacent to the dressing-room while the showers, baths etc lie to the other side.