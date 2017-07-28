Hibs in 50 objects: No.39 – The ball from CIS 2007 Cup final

HIBS were on fire in the Hampden snow as John Collins’ men lifted the 2007 CIS Insurance Cup with a convincing 5-1 victory over Kilmarnock.

There was no sign of spring on what was a cold March day in Glasgow but that didn’t stop a Hibs side, captained by defender Rob Jones, from dismantling their Premier League opponents with minimal fuss.

Indeed, it was Englishman Jones who got the ball rolling when he powered home a 28th-minute David Murphy corner with a towering header, much to the jubilation of the 35,000 Hibs fans that had made their way along the M8 to cheer their team on.

Moroccan Abdessalam Benjelloun’s curling effort from just outside the box beat Killie No.1 Alan Combe just before the hour mark and Steven Fletcher’s neat finish seven minutes later steered the Capital side towards their first major piece of silverware in 16 years. Gordon Greer did pull one back for Jim Jefferies’ men but further late strikes from the fantastic Benjelloun and Fletcher completed the rout. A young Lewis Stevenson, at just 19, played a pivotal role in centre midfield alongside Scott Brown and rightly picked up the man-of-the-match award. The players were welcomed home that evening at a packed-out Easter Road with the streets of Leith also being lined with a sea of green and white.