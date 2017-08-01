Hibs in 50 objects: No.42 – Hibs’ European Cup adventure

THE 1955/56 season saw Hibs secure the accolade of being the first Scottish side to play in Europe’s premier club competition, the European Cup, helped by the fact it was the debut of the tournament.

Hibs blew past their first and second round opponents, beating Germany’s Rot-Weiss Essen 5-1 and Sweden’s Djugardens 4-1 over two legs. Then came the French giants, Stade de Reims, who presented this pennant to Hibs.

The capital of champagne country was dominating Ligue 1 during the 1950s, winning four of their six league titles during the decade.

They boated some of France’s greatest players in their side such as Raymond Kopa and they would go on to sign the legendary Just Fontaine who had been a star with Nice.

Hibs lost 2-0 away and they then succumbed to a 1-0 defeat at Easter Road despite the best efforts of Lawrie Reilly who hit the post and Eddie Turnbull who saw an effort cleared off the line by the Frenchmen.