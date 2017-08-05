Hibs in 50 objects: No.46 – Discarded plan for a new Easter Road

There was heated debate in the early 1990s as to the future of Easter Road, then chairman Douglas Cromb stating in January 1992 that it would make economic sense to share a ground with Hearts.

Consideration was given to move to a purpose-built stadium at Straiton on the outskirts of the city and an application was submitted on behalf of Straiton Ltd.

Three years later, however, these plans were abandoned, Hibs announcing they’d be staying at Easter Road and work began on planning redevelopment of the ground.

This architect’s model shows one proposal, not too different to how the stadium looks today although it was proposed to have the club offices, dressing-rooms and so on housed in a block built on the north-east corner of the North Stand with the players emerging from a tunnel in that corner.

It never came to fruition, however, the “cow shed” replaced with what is now the Famous Five Stand while the terracing at the opposite end of the ground became the South Stand.

A few years elapsed before the next stage of transforming the ground took place, the West Stand, built in 1926, making way for a new two-tier stand while the famous Easter Road slope disappeared.

The completion of the redevelopment finally took place early in the 2010-11 season with the new East Stand opened for the first league game of the season against Rangers.

The 6400 seats in it took the capacity of the stadium to more than 20,000. The pitch was also widened and so Easter Road became a ground fully compliant with UEFA’s requirements.