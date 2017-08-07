Hibs in 50 objects: No.47 – Early season-ticket

Season ticket sales at Easter Road have topped 12,100 this summer, a record for the club. But they were also popular in the early years of Hibs, this “Active Member’s Card” dating from the 1884/85 season.

No-one knows exactly how many were sold that year, this one is number 32, but unlike today’s card, complete with a barcode which is read at the turnstile, it contains not only the first-team fixtures but those of the second XI.

It is signed by the match secretary, a Mr R McGeehen and lists the club’s officials along with Pat Cavenagh as the captain of the “First XI”. And while a number of Hibs opponents that season will be familiar to today’s supporters, the likes of Hearts, Rangers, Kilmarnock, Partick Thistle and St Mirren, others such as Celtic and Aberdeen had yet to be formed, coming into existence in 1887 and 1903 respectively.

However, it also serves as a reminder of clubs which have disappeared into the mists of time, recording fixtures against teams such as St Bernard’s, Renton, Pilgrims, Vale of Leven, Cowlairs and Thornliebank.