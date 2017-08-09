Hibs in 50 objects: No.49 – Reilly’s Hall of Fame medal

LAWRIE REILLY needs little introduction to Hibs supporters. Held in the highest regard by all those at Easter Road, he was part of the club’s Famous Five forward line during the late 1940s and early 1950s.

However, he also made quite an impression on the international stage too and was inducted into the Scottish Football Hall of Fame in 2005 – eight years before he died in July 2013 – receiving the medal above.

Reilly made his Scotland debut against Wales in October 1948. He scored his first goal for his country in a Home International against England at Wembley in April 1949 as Scotland defeated the Auld Enemy 3-2. He went on to score more goals against England than any other striker during the 20th century – six in total between 1949 and 1955.

Reilly remains Hibs’ most-capped player with 38 appearances for his country. And, with 22 goals, he is Scotland’s fourth top goalscorer of all time. With a 61 per cent goals-to-games ratio at international level, he has a better return than the likes of Kenny Dalglish, Denis Law and Joe Jordan. His late goals against England and Wales in the 1953 British Home Championship also gave him the nickname “Last-minute Reilly”.