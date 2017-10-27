Hibs’ John McGinn has ‘no hard feelings’ over Harry Cochrane challenge

John McGinn insists he bears no grudges towards Harry Cochrane as he laughed off the Hearts teenager’s reckless lunge on him late in Tuesday’s Edinburgh derby.

The 16-year-old was booked after scything down the Hibs midfielder as he tried to run the ball into the corner with his side leading 1-0, and Easter Road boss Neil Lennon said afterward he felt it was worthy of a red card.

McGinn has praised Cochrane's display at Easter Road

“I think it was just frustration from Harry,” said McGinn. “He didn’t go out to hurt me – he just tried to bring me down to stop me getting up the pitch. I don’t think he meant to catch me so high, it was just a bit of inexperience. I’ve no hard feelings towards him.”

Aside from his rash tackle, Cochrane, inset, has been widely praised for his contribution in the Hearts midfield after replacing Rafal Grzelak at half-time. “He played very well in the second half,” said McGinn. “I’ve heard a lot of good things about him so hopefully he can get a good run of games and fulfil his potential – and not chop me down!”