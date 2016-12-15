Hibs’ John McGinn named Championship player of the month

Hibs midfielder John McGinn has been named Ladbrokes Championship player of the month for November.

The 22-year-old, who is currently recovering from ankle surgery, scored a long-range effort in a 3-0 win at Ayr and was instrumental in a fine 4-0 home success over Queen of the South.

McGinn underwent an operation on November 24 to remove calcified bone on his left ankle and Hibs head coach Neil Lennon will be eagerly anticipating the player’s return to action in the new year, especially with injuries to fellow midfielders Fraser Fyvie, Alex Harris and Dylan McGeouch.

