Hibs’ John McGinn undergoes surgery to cure ankle injury

Hibs midfielder John McGinn was today due to undergo an operation to cure the ankle injury which has been troubling him in recent weeks.

The 22-year-old has been playing through the pain barrier, knowing surgery to remove the calcified bone on his left ankle was inevitable.

Easter Road boss Neil Lennon had hoped to postpone the op until at least after the crucial Championship clash with Dundee United at Tannadice a week tomorrow, but it’s now been agreed that, with the pain worsening, it’s better for the problem to be dealt with now.