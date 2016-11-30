Hibs keep tabs on former Juventus midfielder – reports

Hibs are eyeing up a move for Italian central midfielder Fausto Rossi, according to reports in the player’s homeland.

Rossi came through the youth system at Juventus, but started his professional career at Vicenza before moving back to the Bianconeri for a fee of £1.5million in 2012.

However, the 25-year-old failed to make a first-team appearance at Juve, instead being farmed out on loan to Brescia, Valladolid, Cordoba and finally at Pro Vercelli, where he was team-mate of former Hibs striker Dominique Malonga.

Capped 24 times at under-21 level for Italy, Rossi is now a free agent and, according to tuttomercatoweb, Easter Road boss Neil Lennon is running the rule over him, as well as a hosts of clubs in America’s MLS.

Hibs are facing a shortage of midfielders at present, with John McGinn out until the new year after having an ankle operation, while Fraser Fyvie is awaiting scan results on a groin strain and Marvin Bartley is nursing a foot injury.

