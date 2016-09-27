Hibs keeper Ofir Marciano left out of Israel national squad

Hibs goalkeeper Ofir Marciano has been left out of the Israel national squad for his country’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

They 26-year-old, who is on a season-long loan from FC Ashdod, had been hoping to earn a recall into Elisha Levy’s group for the matches against Macedonia and Liechtenstein on the back of four clean sheets in five games for the Hibees. However, Marciano has been overlooked in favour of Boris Klaiman, Ariel Harush and David Goresh.

Marciano’s international snub now means that Hibs’ Irn-Bru Cup third round clash with St Mirren is now likely to go ahead, as originally scheduled, on Saturday, October 8. With Jason Cummings left out of the Scotland Under-21 squad earlier today, Hibs are set to have just two players on international duty – John McGinn with the Scotland squad and Otso Virtanen with the Finland Under-21s. Teams need at least three players away with their countries before they can request a postponement.

