Hibs knock back £1 million bid for John McGinn – report

Hibs have rejected a bid of around £1 million from Ipswich Town for midfielder John McGinn, according to reports today.

The Sunday Mail claims the Skybet Championship club made the offer last week – but it was immediately rejected by the Easter Road club.

Hibs head coach Neil Lennon, who has already seen striker Jason Cummings sold to Nottingham Forest for a fee believed to be around £1 million, is determined to keep hold of Scotland midfielder McGinn, who has two years left on his current contract.

Ipswich manager Mick McCarthy is believed to be a big fan of the 22-year-old but his offer for the star – winner of both the Ladbrokes Championship and PFA Scotland Championship player of the year awards last season – fell well short of Hibs’ valuation.