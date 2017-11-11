Hibs Ladies boss confident title race can go to final tie

Hibs Ladies boss Kevin Milne says he has full belief that his squad can take all three points against Glasgow City at Ainslie Park tomorrow.

The Hibees must not lose to keep their SWPL 1 title hopes alive as a City win would see Scott Booth’s side crowned league champions for an 11th consecutive season.

Milne’s players are two points adrift of their opponents with two matches remaining, but victory tomorrow would take the Capital side top with just Spartans Women to play next weekend.

However, Hibs must do it without captain Joelle Murray and midfielder Lisa Robertson who are suspended following their sending-offs against Rangers six days ago.

“I have full belief we can out and perform and get the vital three points we need which will set us up nicely for the Spartans game,” Milne said. “We’ll still go with the same mentality and try to win the game. I’m not worried, I would like to have Joelle and Lisa available but we’ll just need to see what happens.”

Meanwhile, Spartans penultimate fixture of 2017 sees them visit Hamilton Accies and, in SWPL 2, Hearts and Edinburgh University Hutchison Vale complete their seasons when they go head-to-head at King’s Park, Dalkeith.