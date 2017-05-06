Hibs Ladies confident they can achieve a treble

Hibs Ladies striker Abi Harrison believes there is no reason why the Capital outfit can’t win the treble this season.

The Hibees are the holders of both the Scottish and SWPL Cups and the 19-year-old says the squad are desperate to go one better this year and win their first league title since 2007.

Chris Roberts’ side will contest the SWPL Cup final against Celtic later this month before the Scottish Cup gets underway after the summer break.

Top-of-the-table Hibs host champions Glasgow City at Ainslie Park tomorrow on league duty, just six days after Harrison’s extra-time winner edged out City to move the club to within 90 minutes defending the SWPL Cup.

“We want to win the treble, that is our main aim,” teenager Harrison said. “We really have the belief there as we’re scoring a lot of goals, playing some nice football and defensively we’ve been solid. We had a great pre-season and I think that is showing week by week.

“It’s crucial we get the three points tomorrow and widen the gap. The league is getting better and more of a challenge so we can’t afford to allow any complacency to creep in.”

Elsewhere, joint-second Spartans Women host Celtic at Ainslie Park in another rerun of last weekend’s SWPL Cup semi-final, the Glasgow side having prevailed 2-1. In SWPL 2, it’s third versus second as Hearts visit Glasgow Girls and Edinburgh University Hutchison Vale travel to league leaders Forfar.