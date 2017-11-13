Hibs Ladies finish as runners-up – again

Have your say

Hibs Ladies will finish this season’s SWPL 1 runners-up for the third consecutive year as Glasgow City were crowned league champions at Ainslie Park.

The Capital side had to avoid defeat if they were to keep their title hopes alive but were comprehensively beaten 3-0 by Scott Booth’s side - all three goals coming inside the opening 45 minutes.

The hosts were without captain Joelle Murray and midfielder Lisa Robertson who were both suspended following their red cards against Rangers last weekend.

Lauren McMurchie struck the opener after 16 minutes when she found space inside the box to shoot past Hibs No.1 Jenna Fife.

Abbi Grant doubled the visitors’ advantage before the Glasgow outfit sealed their 11th consecutive league title when Hayley Lauder added a third just a minute later.

Hibs rallied in the second half but Kevin Milne’s side couldn’t find a way through a resilient City defence.

The two sides meet again later this month in the SSE Scottish Cup final at Livingston’s Tony Macaroni Arena.

Meanwhile, Spartans Women were 3-0 winners at Hamilton and, in SWPL 2, Edinburgh University Hutchison Vale ran out 2-1 winners against city rivals Hearts.