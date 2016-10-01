Hibs Ladies star Emma will risk missing Bayern tie

Hibs Ladies defender Emma Brownlie insists she will give it her all against Forfar Farmington tomorrow – even if it means risking injury ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League showdown against Bayern Munich.

The Hibees trail leaders Glasgow City by five points in the race for the SWPL 1 title but with just four league fixtures remaining, Scott Booth’s side are in pole position to claim their tenth consecutive championship crown.

However, Brownlie insists she and her team-mates will do everything in their power to keep the club’s title aspirations alive.

Asked if she would approach tomorrow’s match with a degree of caution given the Round of 32 clash with Bayern at Easter Road is just three days later, the 23-year-old said: “I don’t think I would ever go into any game backing out of challenges. I go into every game wanting to win every ball and compete against every player no matter what games you have ahead. We have to focus on our league duties.

“We just need to focus on ourselves and hope we take three points in all of our remaining matches. For us to win the league somebody needs to nick points off City. But they know what it’s like to win league titles as they’ve been there so many times before.

“Being one of the top sides you always have the other teams wanting to do well against you so they definitely raise their game. We need the three points tomorrow that’s for sure.”

There has been an air of anticipation surrounding the club ever since the draw was made in Nyon last month with Brownlie admitting the increased media attention has been most welcome.

“It’s really has been great for women’s football having so much exposure and attention from the press,” she said. “It was noticeable as soon as we were drawn against Bayern as everyone was talking about it so we’ve all really enjoyed it.

“I think everyone’s really excited. Bayern Munich are such a good side so there’s no pressure on us whatsoever.”

Elsewhere, Spartans are at Rangers and, in SWPL 2, Hearts host Queens Park while Hutchison Vale await the visit of Jeanfield Swifts.