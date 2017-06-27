Hibs Ladies trio named in Scotland squad for Euro 2017

Hibs Ladies trio Joelle Murray, Kirsty Smith and Rachel McLauchlan have all been named in Anna Signeul’s Scotland squad for next month’s European Championships in the Netherlands.

Signeul, who will step down as national team manger after the competition to take up the head coach’s position with Finland, revealed the 22 players at Hampden Park today. It is the first time Scotland have qualified for a major tournament.

Kirsty Smith

The Scots have been drawn in Group D alongside England, Portugal and Spain and will play the Auld Enemy in their group opener on Wednesday, July 19, in Utrecht.

Portugal are next up for Signeul’s players in Rotterdam on Sunday, July 23, before their final group encounter with Spain in Deventer on Thursday, July 27.

Hibs captain Murray, who has 41 caps, said: “We’ve worked so hard for this so we feel we’re ready for the challenge. It’s an ideal start to go over there and play England in the first game to open the group. It will be a fantastic atmosphere for ourselves and for everyone associated with the SFA. It’s a massive occasion but one we won’t get caught up in. It’s a game we want to go out there, perform well and win.”

Euro 2017 Scotland squad:

Rachel McLauchlan

Goalkeepers: Gemma Fay (Glasgow City) 199 caps; Lee Alexander (Glasgow City) 0 caps; Shannon Lynn (Vittsjö GIK) 24 caps. Defenders: Vaila Barsley (Eskilstuna United) 3 caps; Frankie Brown (Bristol City) 87 caps; Rachel Corsie (Seattle Reign) 88 caps; Ifeoma Dieke (Vittsjö GIK) 119 caps; Sophie Howard (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) 2 caps; Joelle Murray (Hibernian) 43 caps; Rachel McLauchlan (Hibernian) 3 caps; Kirsty Smith (Hibernian) 23 caps. Midfielders: Leanne Crichton (Glasgow City) 51 caps; Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea) 8 caps; Lisa Evans (FC Bayern München) 60 caps; Hayley Lauder (Glasgow City) 84 caps; Jo Love (Glasgow City) 177 caps; Leanne Ross (Glasgow City) 131 caps; Caroline Weir (Liverpool) 37 caps. Forwards: Fiona Brown (Eskilstuna United) 18 caps; Lana Clelland (UPC Tavagnacco) 14 caps; Christie Murray (Doncaster Rovers Belles) 47 caps; Jane Ross (Manchester City) 105 caps.