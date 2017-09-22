Hibs learn date of Betfred Cup semi-final against Celtic

The date and time of Hibs’ Betfred Cup semi-final match with Celtic has been confirmed.

The Capital club will take on the Hoops at Hampden on Saturday October 21, with a 12.15pm kick-off.

Rangers and Motherwell will play the other semi-final at Hampden the following day, Sunday, October 22, with a 2.30pm kick-off.

Hibs face Hearts in the first Edinburgh derby of the season on October 24, while the other semi-finalists – Celtic, Motherwell and Rangers – are all in action on October 25.

Neil Lennon’s men had been due to face Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on league duty on October 21 but that game will have to be played at a later date as yet to be confirmed.