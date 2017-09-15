Hibs’ Liam Fontaine out for three months with ankle injury

hibs have been dealt another blow at centre-back after it emerged that Liam Fontaine is set for three months on the sidelines with ankle ligament damage.

The 31-year-old Englishman sustained what was initially deemed a minor injury in a development league match against Aberdeen a week past Tuesday and subsequently missed the first-team’s 1-1 draw at St Johnstone last weekend.

Neil Lennon had been hopeful of welcoming Fontaine back for Saturday’s home game against Motherwell, but scans this week have shown that the problem is more serious than anticipated and similar to the one that ended the former Bristol City player’s season prematurely in February. The centre-back is expected to be unavailable until December.

Although Fontaine has remained an unused substitute for most of the season so far, his absence will be more keenly felt since it coincides with a period when Darren McGregor is also sidelined until well into next month.