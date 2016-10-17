Hibs’ Marvin Bartley takes to Twitter to lament red card

Marvin Bartley today made light of his sending off at Stark’s Park by taking to Twitter to reveal he’ll be “practising” how to avoid a red card.

Bartley was ordered off in the 37th minute of Hibs’ 0-0 draw with Raith on Saturday after tangling with Bobby Barr, although video footage suggests referee Stephen Finnie was wrong to send off the Easter Road midfielder.

The 30-year-old tweeted: “Today I will be practising how to stop in mid-air and also how to ‘boot’ someone half my size and not spin 180 degrees and end up on my bum.”

Hibs are expected to appeal the dismissal – just like they did when Bartley was sent off last month against Ayr United. On that occasion, the red card was reduced to a yellow card.

