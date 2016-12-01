Hibs may bolster squad with free agent or emergency loan

Hibs may bring in a free agent or an emergency loan player ahead of the transfer window opening, according to head coach Neil Lennon.

The Hibees boss confirmed today that he is keen to bolster his squad, especially with key midfielder John McGinn having surgery last week to cure an ankle problem.

With Fraser Fyvie also likely to miss part of the festive period due a groin injury, Lennon may sign a midfielder and has been linked with former Juventus player Fausto Rossi, who can play anywhere across the middle.

Speaking ahead of Hibs’ Ladbrokes Championship clash with Dundee United at Tannadice tomorrow, Lennon said: “We definitely need to add to the squad.

“We’ve been working on a few things over the last couple of weeks – maybe add to the squad now on an emergency loan.

“We’ve made some enquiries for players there, but definitely in January we’ll be looking to strengthen.

“We work within a parameter of financial security, I’m aware of that, so that’s the bracket that we’re looking in.

“But you never know, in January the club brought Anthony Stokes in and that surprised a lot of people. You just never know but I think there will be funds available.”