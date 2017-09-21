Hibs midfielder John McGinn escapes Betfred Cup ban

Hibs midfielder John McGinn has escaped a Betfred Cup semi-final ban despite picking up his second booking of the competition on Tuesday night.

McGinn was shown the yellow card by referee Bobby Madden for a late foul against a Livingston player to add to the caution he incurred during the group stage clash with Ross County, a match the Staggies won on penalties following a no-scoring draw.

But under the rules of the Scottish League Cup, that booking in Dingwall at the end of July was wiped from his record upon completion of that phase. of the tournament. And his latest misdemeanor will also count for little, the booking expunged before next month’s semi-final, meaning that should the 22-year-old be shown the yellow card then he’d still be free to play in the final if Hibs were to make it.