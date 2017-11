Hibs were dealt a blow today when they learned midfield ace John McGinn has been hit with a one-match suspension.

The 23-year-old Scotland star picked up his sixth booking of the season – and his third in as many games – for a barge on St Johnstone’s Murray Davidson as the Easter Road outfit were defeated 2-1 at the weekend.

Now he’ll serve an automatic ban which means he’ll sit out Hibs’ visit to Partick Thistle a week on Saturday.

