Hibs midfielder Marvin Bartley has red card rescinded

Hibs midfielder Marvin Bartley has had the red card he received against Ayr United last weekend reduced to a yellow.

Bartley was sent off for a challenge on Ayr’s Jamie Adams during the Hibees’ 2-1 defeat at Easter Road. He will now be available for this Saturday’s clash with Championship leaders Queen of the South at Palmerston Park.

The player appeared bemused by referee Nick Walsh’s decision at the time and Hibs boss Neil Lennon described the challenge as “innocuous.” The Easter Road club lodged an appeal against the ruling, believing they had a strong case for it to be revoked. The appeal had been due to heard tomorrow but the SFA’s compliance officer Tony McGlennan and Walsh had an opportunity to study Hibs’ submission today and decided Bartley’s tackle deserved no more than a yellow card.

Click here for the latest Hibs results, fixtures and stats>>>