Hibs midfielder Marvin Bartley keen to stay at Easter Road

Hibs midfielder Marvin Bartley has revealed that he is “keen to stay” at Easter Road next season as he mulls over a new contract from the club.

The 30-year-old’s current deal with the Hibees expires at the end of this campaign and, like all of the other out-of-contract players at Hibs, he has been offered fresh terms as head coach Neil Lennon tries to shape his squad for the return to the Ladbrokes Premiership.

Ahead of Saturday’s William Hill Scottish Cup semi-final against Aberdeen at Hampden, Bartley told Sky Sports: “I’m keen to stay. The previous two seasons have been very good for me with the success of the Scottish Cup last season and then winning the league. It’s been brilliant.”