Hibs midfielder Scott Martin has joined League One outfit Arbroath on loan until mid-January.

The 20-year-old joins up again with Red Lichties manager Dick Campbell, who was in charge of Forfar where Martin spent a previous loan stint during the 2015-16 season.

Martin has played 14 times for the Hibs first team – scoring once – after making his debut against Falkirk in 2014. He has been restricted to two substitute appearances this term, both in the Betfred Cup group stages.