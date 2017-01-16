Hibs mull over move for Man Utd starlet Josh Harrop

Hibs are weighing up a move for highly-rated Manchester United midfielder Josh Harrop, according to reports.

Harrop, 21, is an England Under-20 international and is normally deployed as an attacking midfielder. The Stockport-born playmaker is likely to become Hibs’ main transfer target should the club fail to extend Kris Commons’ loan deal from Celtic, which expired at the weekend.

Hibs are understood to have watched Harrop several times in Red Devils reserve matches and have been impressed by him. United boss Jose Mourinho would not stand in the way of a loan move to Easter Road as he is keen for Harrop to get more first-team football.