Hibs need to sort out home form, admits John McGinn

John McGinn has admitted Hibs have to do better after the Easter Road outfit’s defeat by Aberdeen left them with only one point from their past three home matches.

A first half strike from the Dons’ Gary Mackay-Steven – the one genuine moment of quality in the match, according to Hibs boss Neil Lennon – was enough to win the points.

And although McGinn and his team-mates subjected Derek McInnes’ side to a second-half onslaught, the midfielder conceded they could have played for a further 20 minutes without scoring.

The result means Hibs have one draw against Motherwell and defeats by the Dons and Hamilton Accies to their name in their past three Premiership matches at home, their last league victory at Easter Road coming on the opening day of the season back in August against Partick Thistle. Their next home match is against Hearts in eight days time.

“We are unbeaten away from home, but at home we have really not been good enough,” said McGinn. “We need much better performances than we have shown. We need to be better in the final third – as the gaffer has probably said – starting with the derby.

“Sometimes we are better when teams open out on us and we have a bit of space, but our home form really needs to improve.”

Having gone to Ibrox and Celtic Park to emerge unbeaten and with four points, McGinn described the visit of Aberdeen, locked at the top of the Premiership table with Brendan Rodgers’ team, was as hard a test as Hibs had faced so far this season.

Ultimately, though, he admitted that Lennon’s players had been left frustrated at not making their dominance after the interval tell.

The Scotland international said: “Aberdeen are a good team, organised and made it difficult for us towards the end as they tried to see the game out.

“But we have to be better to try to break them down. We were trying to get Danny Swanson and Brandon Barker [second half substitutes] on the ball to make this happen but sometimes, like today, it’s not going to go in.

“We could have played for another 20 minutes and not scored.”