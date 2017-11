Have your say

Hibs manager Neil Lennon is the Ladbrokes Premiership Manager of the Month for October after guiding the Easter Road club to third in the league table.

Victories over Hearts, Motherwell and Kilmarnock underpinned an excellent month for Lennon despite a home defeat by Aberdeen.

The 1-0 Edinburgh derby win stretched Hibs’ unbeaten run against their city rivals to eight matches and brought more adulation for the man in the dugout.

