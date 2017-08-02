Hibs on brink of sealing Anthony Stokes deal

Anthony Stokes is on the brink of sealing a return to Hibs for a third time.

The Easter Road club and the 29-year-old striker have moved closer to striking a deal since protracted negotiations started some weeks ago and the Hibs hope to tie up all the formalities within the next 24 hours.

Stokes’ signature would be a significant coup for head coach Neil Lennon, who wants the Republic of Ireland international to be his main striker this season and has made him an “extremely appealing” offer.

Lennon worked with Stokes at Celtic for four years and got the best out the player, who will be welcomed back to Easter Road with open arms after he famously scored two goals against Rangers in the 2016 Scottish Cup final triumph.

Hibs have already invested heavily in their squad, with international players such as Ofir Marciano, Efe Ambrose, Vykintas Slivka and Deivydas Matulevicius joining during the summer transfer window. The club do have other irons in the fire in terms of adding goalscorers to the squad, but Stokes has always been a No.1 priority and the door has been left open for him to return despite looking at other targets.

The addition of Stokes is likely to be the final part of a team Lennon hopes will be challenging for European qualification this season as the club make their return to the Ladbrokes Premiership following a three-season exile.