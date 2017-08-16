Hibs plan to loan out young midfielder Scott Martin

Hibs midfielder Scott Martin is set to be loaned out in order to accelerate his development.

The 20-year-old, whose contract at Easter Road expires next summer, has been on the fringes of the first team for the last few years but has so far been unable to get the sustained run he craves.

Martin is highly regarded by manager Neil Lennon but is currently behind John McGinn, Marvin Bartley, Dylan McGeouch and Vykintas Slivka in the battle for a place in Hibs’ engine room.

The homegrown youngster, who made five starts last season and played in last night’s Irn-Bru Cup defeat by Elgin for Hibs Colts, hasn’t featured in the 18-man match-day squad for any of his team’s last four games since coming on as a substitute in the 6-1 Betfred Cup win over Arbroath three weeks ago and will be allowed to go out on loan to get the game time he requires.

Martin, who made his Hibs debut as a 17-year-old under Alan Stubbs in December 2014, previously had a loan spell with Forfar Athletic two seasons ago in which he made 26 starts in League One.

Hibs currently have Sam Stanton, Callum Crane, Kevin Waugh, Callum Donaldson and Ben Stirling out on loan.