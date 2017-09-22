Hibs player given ban after women’s derby match chaos

A HIBS reserve player has been handed a six-match ban after a women’s derby was forced to be abandoned when a scuffle broke out on the pitch.

The sanction follows a clash in the dying minutes of the game at Foresters Park in Tranent on June 25.

The incident – in which a 14-year-old Hearts player is alleged to have been punched – was passed on to the Scottish Football Association, with the ban dished out following a judicial panel hearing. Records show the sanction was awarded for a “DR 202” rule breach, namely that no player “shall commit excessive misconduct at a match”.

The player who has been banned is understood to be over 18. Eyewitnesses say the father of the young Hearts player ran on to the pitch in order to protect his daughter when the referee failed to separate the players.

Other spectators, including the father of one of the Hibs players, are then said to have run on to the field, before the referee abandoned the game.

One witness said: “No punches were thrown by any of the parents or spectators.

There was pushing and shoving among them, but most of the people involved were just trying to break things up.”

The SFA, Hibs and Hearts declined to comment.