Hibs seal Anthony Stokes deal

Anthony Stokes has rejoined Hibs for a third time – on a two-year deal.

His agreement means Hibs boss Neil Lennon has signed six full internationalists in Stokes, Efe Ambrose, Ofir Marciano, Steven Whittaker, Deivydas Matulevicius, and Vykintas Slivka, as well as clinching the signature of one of last season’s SPL stars Danny Swanson and up-and-coming striker Simon Murray.

In addition, several of last season’s Championship winning squad had to be re-signed, including skipper David Gray, Darren McGregor, Lewis Stevenson, Martin Boyle, Ross Laidlaw, Marvin Bartley and Liam Fontaine.

Stokes, 29, enters his third contract at the club, following spells in 2009 and 2016.

He said: “I am delighted to be coming back to Hibernian. The club has a big place in my heart and it’s where I’ve played some of my best football.

“It’s an environment that can get the best out of me and I am looking forward to getting back amongst the squad and scoring goals again.

“The scenes of celebration following the cup win will live long in my memory, and the only disappointment from my last spell was that we didn’t get promotion.

“The boys did brilliantly last season and now I’ll be looking to help us push on back in the Premiership.”

Lennon said: “Anthony’s a quality player that we all know well, and will be a massive addition to our strike force. “I’ve been really pleased with the work we’ve done over the summer – the squad is in good shape and we’ve made several strong additions.

“We now have competition in every area of the park and are ready for the start of the league campaign on Saturday.”

A Hibs spokesman said the club is not expecting to do any further business during this transfer window.