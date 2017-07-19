Hibs sign Lithuania striker Deivydas Matulevicius

Have your say

Hibs have signed Lithuanian international striker Deivydas Matulevicius on a two-year deal from Belgian side Royal Mouscron.

The 6ft 3in centre forward, 28, becomes Neil Lennon’s sixth summer signing after Danny Swanson, Simon Murray, Efe Ambrose, Ofir Marciano and Steven Whittaker.

Deivydas has played 33 times for his country and was an unused substitute against Scotland in the World Cup qualifier at Hampden last October.

Deivydas said: “I am very happy to now be a part of this club. It’s a big step in my career and I will do everything I can to make it a successful season for us.

“I’ve always watched British football and the style of play will suit me – it’s more physical and you need to have a lot of fight in every game.

“It’s a big club with a big history and I’m really happy to be here.”