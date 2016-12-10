Hibs star Cummings poised to start against Dumbarton

Jason Cummings is in contention to return to Hibs’ starting line-up for the first time in almost two months when Dumbarton visit Easter Road this afternoon.

The 21-year-old remains the Championship’s joint top scorer with eight goals despite being demoted to the substitutes’ bench for his team’s last six matches after Neil Lennon deemed his form to have dipped.

The head coach has been impressed with the way the striker has applied himself since being dropped but the impressive form of Martin Boyle – who hit four goals in four games prior to missing a penalty in last week’s defeat by Dundee United – has forced Cummings to bide his time for a recall.

After sending him on in place of Boyle at Tannadice shortly after his tame spot-kick was saved by Cammy Bell, Lennon is pondering giving the former Scotland Under-21 internationalist his first start since the goalless draw away to Raith Rovers in mid-October.

“Jason’s ready,” Lennon told the Evening News. “He’s been fit for the last few weeks. He’s had bit of a head cold but he’s trained and he’s definitely in contention to start against Dumbarton.”

Hibs will be without injured quintet Ofir Marciano, Fraser Fyvie, Alex Harris, John McGinn and Danny Handling today although James Keatings has an outside chance of returning to the squad after missing the past five matches with a knee injury.

Dumbarton, who lost to Junior side Bonnyrigg Rose in the Scottish Cup on Tuesday, are unable to field on-loan Hibs midfielder Sam Stanton against his parent club although the 22-year-old – who trains with Hibs – is nursing a minor injury in any case.