Hibs star John McGinn named Championship Player of the Year

Hibs midfielder John McGinn has been named PFA Scotland Championship Player of the Year.

Scotland ace McGinn, 22, beat off competition from Easter Road team-mate Jason Cummings, Queen of the South striker Stephen Dobbie and Morton playmaker Ross Forbes.

The award rounded off a perfect weekend for McGinn after Hibs lifted the Ladbrokes Championship trophy following Saturday’s 1-1 draw with St Mirren at Easter Road.

Livingston’s Liam Buchanan was voted League One player of the year while Elgin City’s Shane Sutherland took the League Two prize.