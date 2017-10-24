Hibs striker Anthony Stokes ruled out of derby; Henderson starts for Hearts

Anthony Stokes has been ruled out of tonight’s derby match through injury.

The Irishman, who scored a penalty in the 4-2 loss to Celtic in the League Cup semi final on Saturday, was said to be struggling with an ankle injury following the tie at Hampden, but will definitely play no part in tonight’s game.

Neil Lennon has made four changes to his side from Saturday’s Betfred Cup defeat by Celtic, with goalkeeper Ofir Marciano replacing Ross Laidlaw. Steven Whittaker, Martin Boyle and Simon Murray come in to the starting XI. David Gray and Vykintas Slivka drop to the bench.

Hearts boss Craig Levein has made three changes to the team that beat St Johnstone on Saturday, Rafal Grzelak, Connor Randall and 17-year-old Euan Henderson – making his first Hearts start – coming in while Esmael Goncalves and David Milinkovic drop to the bench. Prince Buaben misses out altogether.

Hibs: Marciano, Whittaker, Ambrose, Hanlon, Stevenson, Bartley, McGinn, McGeouch, Barker, Boyle, S Murray. Subs: Laidlaw, Porteous, Gray, F Murray, Slivka, Matulevicius, Shaw

Hearts: McLaughlin, M Smith, Berra, Souttar, Brandon, Randall, Grzelak, Henderson, Callachan, Walker, Lafferty. Subs: Hamilton, Nowak, Cochrane, Milinkovic, Moore, Goncalves, Stockton