Anthony Stokes has been ruled out of tonight’s derby match through injury.

The Irishman, who scored a penalty in the 4-2 loss to Celtic in the League Cup semi final on Saturday, was said to be struggling with an ankle injury following the tie at Hampden, but will definitely play no part in tonight’s game.

Hibs are already without injured defensive duo Liam Fontaine and Darren McGregor as they bid to extend their unbeaten run over Hearts to eight matches.

