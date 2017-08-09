Hibs striker Brian Graham completes move to Cheltenham

Have your say

Hibs striker Brian Graham has completed his move to Cheltenham Town on a two-year deal.

The 29-year-old, signed from Ross County last summer, had been told he was free to leave Easter Road by head coach Neil Lennon.

Graham, who has scored six goals in 35 appearances, was going to find game time limited following the signings of Simon Murray, Deivydas Matulevicius and Anthony Stokes.

The forward has joined the Skybet League Two outfit where he will be reunited with former Hibs team-mate Jordon Forster, the central defender moving to Whaddon Road earlier this summer.

