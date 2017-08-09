Hibs striker Brian Graham set to join Cheltenham - report

Hibs striker Brian Graham is poised to join Cheltenham Town on a two-year deal.

The 29-year-old, signed from Ross County last summer, had been told he was free to leave Easter Road by head coach Neil Lennon.

Graham, who has scored five goals in 33 appearances, was going to find game time limited following the signings of Simon Murray, Deivydas Matulevicius and Anthony Stokes.

According to the Scottish Sun, Graham is set to sign for the Skybet League Two outfit where he will be reunited with former Hibs team-mate Jordon Forster, the central defender moving to Whaddon Road earlier this summer.