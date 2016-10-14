Hibs striker Jamie Insall named League One player of month

Hibs striker Jamie Insall believes extra time spent on the training ground has been key to him winning the Ladbrokes League One Player of the Month award for September.

Insall, 24, currently on loan at East Fife, has scored four goals in five appearances for the promotion-chasers after scoring eight goals in 21 appearances for the club during his first loan spell last season.

And Insall, who is under contract at Easter Road until 2018, insists full-time training at his parent club has proved crucial to his fine form.

Speaking to Ladbrokes News, Insall said: “It’s obviously nice to get an award like this.

“I still train with Hibs a couple of times a week, as well as two nights with East Fife, and I think it’s made my all-round game a lot sharper.

“Neil Lennon is obviously aware I’m out on loan, and hopefully he sees me doing well, but it’s more his assistant Gary Parker who is giving me tips and constantly offering me advice, which has helped a lot.

“I think I’ve actually come on a lot from last season and I definitely think back-to-back promotions is possible for us at East Fife - why not?”

Insall added: “I’d like to think I could offer something to Hibs, but you have to be realistic and look at the strikers they already have. Jason Cummings will probably score 30-plus goals in the league, and Grant Holt has played over 100 games in the Premier League.

“I think it makes more sense for me to be here, and I’m 100 per cent committed and focused on East Fife. We’ll see what happens with Hibs at the end of the season.”

Insall’s manager at Bayview, former Hearts star Gary Naysmith, picked up the Ladbrokes League One Manager of the Month award for September.