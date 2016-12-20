Hibs striker Oli Shaw nets second successive hat-trick

Hibs striker Oli Shaw scored his second hat-trick in a week as the Easter Road outfit’s Under-20s defeated Dundee 4-1 at Oriam.

The 18-year-old, who netted all three in his side’s 3-0 win over Partick Thistle eight days ago, was again in superb form as Hibs maintained their two-point lead at the top of the Development League. Kevin Waugh also scored.

James Keatings, an unused substitute in the 1-1 draw at Morton last weekend following seven weeks out with a knee injury, played 65 minutes while Neal Eardley went off injured in the 27th minute.

Hibs: P Martin; Donaldson, Porteous, Stirling, Crane; Keatings, Eardley, S Martin, I Murray; Allan, Shaw. Subs: Waugh, Breen, Watson, Mackie, F Murray, Gullan.