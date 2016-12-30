Hibs strikers backed to rekindle scoring form

Garry Parker has backed the Easter Road side’s misfiring strikers to get back among the goals, adamant they’ll soon be putting away the chances created for them.

Hibs had 21 attempts at goal against Raith Rovers last weekend but only had Martin Boyle’s late equaliser to show for their efforts as they were knocked from the top of the Championship table by Dundee United, a fact bemoaned by boss Neil Lennon, who admitted it was a recurring theme as far as the Capital outfit are concerned.

Lennon’s players have only managed four goals in their last four matches but, insisted his assistant Parker, there’s no great reason to worry.

Countering a question whether he and Lennon might consider looking for a striker in next month’s transfer window despite having Grant Holt, Brian Graham, Jason Cummings, James Keatings and Boyle, Parker said: “You would not say that at the start of the season when they were scoring goals.

“They’re good players and they don’t mean to miss. As long as we’re creating chances, we have a chance. If not, we are struggling.”

And Parker also came to the defence of veteran Celtic midfielder Kris Commons, a player both he and Lennon know well from their time in charge of the Hoops, who has been signed by Hibs on an emergency 28-day loan to help alleviate the problems caused by the absence through injury of John McGinn and Fraser Fyvie.

He said: “It’s early days. Kris has got the experience. After two games, you can see a bit of the sharpness is not there. He’s trained again this week and hopefully we can get him back to his best tomorrow.

“He has a goal threat. I don’t think he’s had many shots – a couple of chances at the weekend – but he’ll be fine. If we get him in a position around the box we know what he’s going to do.”

Parker confirmed 21-year-old Sunderland left-back Tommy Robson is training with Hibs ahead of the transfer window but revealed the club won’t be making a contract offer to American winger Aaron Kovar after a two-week trial, saying of the Seattle Sounders player: “He’s gone back. He was not as good as we’ve got here.”