Hibs target Anthony Stokes released from Blackburn contract

Anthony Stokes has been released from his Blackburn Rovers contract – clearing the way for his return to Hibs.

Talks between the Easter Road club and the 28-year-old’s representatives have been ongoing as head coach Neil Lennon seeks to add more firepower to his attack following the departure of Jason Cummings – top scorer in each of the last three seasons – to Nottingham Forest.

Lennon has already brought in striker Simon Murray from Dundee United and sprung a surprise this week by bringing in Lithuania internationalist Deivydas Matulevicius on a two-year deal. His forward line would be greatly enhanced, however, by the capture of Stokes, who would be lining up for a third spell at the club.

A statement on the Blackburn website today read: “Blackburn Rovers have reached an agreement with Anthony Stokes to terminate the player’s contract with immediate effect.

“The 28-year-old striker joined Rovers from Celtic last summer and scored three goals in 12 appearances for the club.”