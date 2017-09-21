Hibs to face Celtic in Betfred Cup semi-finals

Hibs have been drawn to play Celtic in the Betfred Cup semi-finals.

Neil Lennon’s side, who booked their place in the last four by beating Livingston 3-2 on Tuesday night, will take on the holders at Hampden on the weekend of October 21-22.

The other semi-final – also at Hampden – sees Rangers take on Motherwell. The Steelmen claimed their spot in the last four by beating Aberdeen 3-0 at Fir Park this evening, Louis Moult (2) and Peter Hartley getting the goals.