Hibs to host Ayr in Betfred Cup second round

Hibs have been drawn to play Ayr United at home in the second round of the Betfred Cup.

The Hibees will host the Honest Men on either Tuesday, August 8 or Wednesday, August 9.

Hibs finished top of Group D in the first round of the competition with ten points, while Ayr topped Group E with 12 points.

Both teams were in the Championship last season, with Ayr inflicting Hibs’ sole home league defeat of the season with a 2-1 success. Hibs won the most recent encounter 4-0 in Somerset Park back in April and they also ousted Ian McCall’s side at Easter Road 3-1 in last season’s Scottish Cup quarter-final.

Full draw: St Johnstone v Partick Thistle; Hibs v Ayr United; Rangers v Dunfermline; Ross County v Motherwell; Falkirk v Livingston; Hamilton v Aberdeen; Celtic v Kilmarnock; Dundee v Dundee United.