Hibs to host Ayr in Betfred Cup second round

James Keatings nets for Hibs in the 3-1 Scottish Cup victory over Ayr at home earlier this year. Pic: SNS
Hibs have been drawn to play Ayr United at home in the second round of the Betfred Cup.

The Hibees will host the Honest Men on either Tuesday, August 8 or Wednesday, August 9.

Hibs finished top of Group D in the first round of the competition with ten points, while Ayr topped Group E with 12 points.

Both teams were in the Championship last season, with Ayr inflicting Hibs’ sole home league defeat of the season with a 2-1 success. Hibs won the most recent encounter 4-0 in Somerset Park back in April and they also ousted Ian McCall’s side at Easter Road 3-1 in last season’s Scottish Cup quarter-final.

Full draw: St Johnstone v Partick Thistle; Hibs v Ayr United; Rangers v Dunfermline; Ross County v Motherwell; Falkirk v Livingston; Hamilton v Aberdeen; Celtic v Kilmarnock; Dundee v Dundee United.